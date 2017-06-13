Peas please for air ambulance

Caythorpe-based mobile fish and chip business, Flipping and Frying, has chosen to support the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance throughout June and July by donating 25p from every portion of peas or curry sold.

The business serves over 1,000 meals every week across West Lincolnshire from its ‘5 Star Quality Award’ winning mobile fish and chip vans as well as catering for parties, weddings and corporate events.

Director and founder Stuart Fawcett said: “The rural nature of the county has created great demand for our services, but due to that same nature local communities also rely upon the lifesaving support provided by the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, so we wanted to team up with the charity to bring some positive benefits.”

As well as donating money from peas and curry, the vans will also have collection boxes on their counters for any loose change.

Lincolnshire Community Fundraiser Faye Nam said it was great news, adding: “We rely on donations from businesses, organisations and individuals in the communities that we serve to ensure we can continue saving lives 365 days of the year – so remember, whatever your food of choice, say ‘peas please’ and help us to raise even more money.”

Flipping and Frying vans will be in the following locations: Tuesdays at Brant Broughton (5pm-8pm), Thursdays in Caythorpe (5pm-8pm) and Saturdays at Welbourn (5pm-7.30pm).