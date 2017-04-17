Pets rescued as fire rips through two houses in Billingborough

Firefighters from across the south of the county tackled a blaze in Billingborough which spread to two houses and rescued 12 pets from one property.

The incident was called in on Saturday morning on Pointon Road, Billingborough.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, six crews Billingborough, Donington, Grantham, Bourne, Sleaford, Spalding and the aerial ladder platform from Boston plus the British Red Cross Emergency Response team were involved in halting the blaze which gutted the roof, first and ground floors of one house and spread to the roof and first floor of the neighbouring property.

There was water damage to both properties as a result as well and a conservatory, two sheds and a caravan were also badly burned in the fire.

The fire service spokesman said firefighters rescued three cats, eight rats and one parrot.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two main jets and cobra high pressure water system to bring the fire under control and used the aerial ladder as a water tower and to reach the roof to remove tiles to deal with any remaining burning embers.

The road was closed by police until emergency service left the scene.

No-one is believed to have been hurt in the fire.