Photo and video gallery: Sunday at the Heckington Show

The chairman of Heckington Show committee, Charles Pinchbeck accepted that visior figures may have been down on Sunday due to the expected rain but he still believed they had delivered a brilliant 150th event over the course of the two days.

It may have been muddy underfoot, but the predicted rainfall amounted to merely a couple of sharp showers and a full show programme went ahead on Sunday, including the thrills of top class showjumping, stunts from the Big Pete monster truck show and a top class field of livestock under the watchful eye of the judges.

Tom, SCharles, Sally and Alice Pinchbeck. EMN-170730-223814001

To top it off, Mr Pinchbeck was presented with an award by the chairman of the Lincoln Longwool Society for his services to the breed, through having his own flock and championing them at the show.

Mr Pinchbeck was happy with the Saturday night concert, thrilled at the spectacular firework show, with volunteers vowing to make sure no-one got stuck leaving the muddy, rain-soaked car parks afterwards, preparing to stay until the bitter end. As it turned out, everyone was out by 10.30pm as the rain set in for the night.

Mr Pinchbeck told The Standard that it was too early to say what the final attendance figures were for the weekend but they were comparable to other years as the team prepared to clear up this week before preparing for next year.

He said: “I have already had people approaching me asking if they could try new things and offering suggestions for next year. The traders have been happy and all were prepared to stick with it, understanding we did everything we could and the weather was out of our control. I have been pleased at the number of people who have come up to me to congratulate us on putting on a great show.”