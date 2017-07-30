PHOTOS: Wolds Bikers’ charity bike night at Billinghay a roaring success

A local motorcycle club had a great turn out at its annual charity bike night in Billinghay.

The event, organised by the Wolds Bikers, raised money for the club’s chosen charities - Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and LIVES - and chairman Lisa Tooth said everyone seemed to have a great time, staying late to watch the line-up of six live bands at the field behind the Coach and Horses pub.

Wold Bikers charity night at Cpach and Horses, Billinghay. Lisa Tooth - organiser and chairman of Wold Bikers, Mitch Elliott - vice chairman of Wold Bikers. EMN-170720-142941001

She said: “We had a lot of different traders here compared to last year and had quite a lot of visitors that had not been before, so the word is getting around. We get a lot of people come who have also been to the Boston Bike Night.”

There was a martial arts display, custom and classic bike show competitions, bike and team exhibits - something she hopes to build on.

Lisa said: “I am trying to not just get bikes that you can see on the streets, but also speedway and grass track bikes and things you may not have seen. It is quite family orientated and the kids get to have pictures taken with people who have been champions in their field.

“We choose LIVES and the Air Ambulance to support as they save bikers’ lives and we are proud of that.”

Wold Bikers charity night at Cpach and Horses, Billinghay. L-R Andrew Bell, Anthony Clark and Ron Tuplin looking at Andrew's 1971 Suzuki TSP EMN-170720-142953001