PICTURE GALLERY: Thousands attend East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre air show

Nearly 5,000 people attended the ninth annual air show held by the East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre at the weekend.

The show, held on Sunday, include 1940s dancers and re-enactors, flying displays, trade stalls, vintage cars, and taxiing runs by the Just Jane Lancaster following her restoration work.

Neil Sylbester-King, Andrew Muggleton and David Bell-Hartley

Heritage Centre manager Andrew Panton told The Standard: “It was very good and very well attended - we had just short of the maximum attendance.

“The forecasts weren’t favourable, but we didn’t get any rain and had no problems on the day.”

Next year is the 10th anniversary of the show, which looks to raise funds for the restoration of Just Jane, with the next phase due to start this winter.