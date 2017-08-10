PICTURES: Light aircraft give brave youngster a lift

A four-day light aircraft festival held in Heckington in aid of a little girl with a rare life-limiting condition has raised £500 for her to take a holiday.

The festival is the brainchild of local builder and extreme sports enthusiast Brad Olson - who is co-organising the event with his partner Rachel Horn, and fellow paramotor pilots Dan Couzens and Mike O’Hara.

Lincolnshire Light Aircraft Festival at Star Fen, Heckington. Glory Day's entertained the crowds on the stage on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Olsen told The Standard the atmosphere at the event was ‘electric’.

He said: “The event went brilliantly. The Red Arrows coming over was awesome.

“It really did go well, we couldn’t believe it. For the first event we were really worried - we didn’t know what we were going to make. We can’t believe we’ve done it.”

There were also flypasts from the Lancaster bomber command as well as visits from helicopters and gyrocopers.

Lincolnshire Light Aircraft Festival at Star Fen, Heckington. Pictured are JUlie Hinson, Nicola Bierley, and Terry Conxon.

Mr Olsen thanked everyone who had helped with the event, including the Agra Indian Restaurant.

The father-of-six held the event in aid of two-year-old Olivia Butler from Woodhall Spa. Olivia suffers from a rare form of epilepsy called Ohtahara Syndrome which sees her suffer with up to 200 fits a day.

One of just four cases worldwide, she is the only one in Europe with the condition - and is not expected to live beyond the age of four.

The money will be used to pay for a trip away for Olivia’s family.

The money was due to be presented at an event on Tuesday.

Next year’s festival date will be announced in the coming weeks.