Place at film festival and shot at award for town’s Tin Hat Productions

A film by a Sleaford production company has been selected for the Imperial War Museum Short Film Festival.

Fray Bentos, a 27-minute short from Tin Hat Productions, is to be screened at the event, which runs for 10 days from Friday (today).

It is one of only about 40 films chosen for the honour.

Andy Burn, from Tin Hat Productions, said they ‘very pleased’ to be showing Fray Bentos at the event and hopeful of collecting a prize in the associated awards.

“If you are trying to get some proper funding next time round, it will be much easier to convince them if you have wona prize from the Imperial War Museum,” he said, with an eye to projects beyond Tin Hat Production’s almost complete debut feature Our Shining Sword.

n Fray Bentos will be screened at the Imperial War Museum London on Saturday, November 18, at 3pm, and on Monday, November 20, and Saturday, November 25, at 2pm.