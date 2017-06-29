Plans for 187 home development on outskirts of Sleaford

A development of 187 new homes has been proposed for a site on the outskirts of Sleaford.

The application for 16.6 acres of paddocks to the south of Town Road, Quarrington and bordered to the east by London Road has been submitted by Taylor Lindsey Homes.

The scheme is proposed to be a mix of apartments, terrace, semi-detached and detached house types and would be opposite the major Sustainable Urban Extension planned for up to 1,450 homes on the other side of London Road.

It would be accessed via a new road from Town Road, through a stone wall ‘statement entrance’ leading to black railings along plot frontages within the site, with stone piers to private drives on the Town Road frontage, say the developers.

The company says in its application that the existing boundary hedging would provide significant screening of the site from London Road.

A public open space has been positioned to the south of the site. A new pedestrian crossing is proposed to Stump Hill Cross, northeast of the site.

Twenty per cent of the properties are planned to be ‘affordable’ homes and the 13 different property styles would consist of 20 one bedroom apartments, 36 two bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses, 40 three bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses, 46 three bedroom detached houses and 45 four bedroom detached houses. This equates to 28 dwellings per hectare. Houses would be two storeys and traditional in design in keeping with the local character of the area and have a minimum of two off road parking spaces, one mostly being a garage.

The developers insist in their report to planners: “The proposals will have no significant adverse impact on the amenities of neighbouring

properties or local residents.”

Taylor Lindsey’s planning statement says the scheme provides social, economic and environmental benefits for the Quarrington community and wider area of Sleaford, informed by prior discussions with the (North Kesteven) Council and relevant authorities.

“The proposal will provide high quality, sustainable development delivering a mix of contemporary homes in an appropriate location.

“The development will also boost housing supply and make a positive contribution to the district’s strategic housing needs, sitting comfortably alongside and supporting the wider urban area of Sleaford.

Taylor Lindsey also states the proposed development will not have any adverse impact on the highway network and offers a range of transport

options as well as being in a low flood risk zone.