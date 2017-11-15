Police officer pays a visit to club for children with autism and other needs

A youth club for young people with autism and other needs or disabilities welcomed a visit from their local policeman.

Rainbow Flyers Youth Club, based in Ruskington, were delighted to receive a visit from PC Andy Cookson on Sunday.

Pc Andy Cookson takes the fingerprints of Rainbow Flyers members. EMN-171114-154408001

The club is a registered charity run by former Lincolnshire Police officer, Karen Kenward.

PC Cookson gave a talk to the group about Lincolnshire Police, the work officers do, and how the police are there to help when needed. Information packs were provided on topics such as road and internet safety, bullying advice, anti-social behaviour and ‘Stranger Danger’.

The members also enjoyed having a fingerprint taken which was added to their very own Lincolnshire Police bookmarks and they were each given a teddy, kindly knitted and donated by a Sleaford resident.

The visit culminated with a chance for the group to sit in the Sleaford Police caged Transit van and to control the blue lights, two-tone horns and siren.

PC Cookson said: “As a father of a child with autism myself, I could see how the children and young adults enjoyed the day. It was a great experience for them all and was a really good opportunity for them to see that police officers and staff are friendly and approachable and here to help”.