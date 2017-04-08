A good attendance at Mayor’s Civic Service

The Mayor of Sleaford held his annual Civic Service at St Denys’ Church on Sunday.

Mayor Coun David Suiter said the event went very well with an excellent attendance of civic dignitaries and other guests before heading to the Town Hall for a reception.

Coun Suiter said: “I spoke about some of the developments of Sleaford Town Council such as the tractor shed being converted into a new base for the manual staff and so we do not have to rent the unit on the industrial estate, making us more efficient, as well as the progress made by scrapping the committees and our £121,000 skate park.”

Donations were collected at the church and a raffle held for one of his chosen mayoral charities, the Evergreen befriending scheme.

Coun Suiter also highlighted the fact that it was Autism Awareness Week as one in 100 people is on the autistic spectrum. Many do not have jobs even though they would like to work. A display about the condition was available for guests to view.

Coun Suiter also said that his fundraising car boot sales have also been successful on the recreation ground on Boston Road with the third one to take place at 9am this Sunday.

He said: “It is hoped that we may have more car boot sales in the future for the Mayor’s charities.

“This has been a small scale test to see if there are any problems.”