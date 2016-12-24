A message from the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun David Suiter, at Christmas time

On behalf of the members and officers of Sleaford Town Council, I would like to offer my sincere greetings to all residents and wish you all the very best at this special time of year.

I wish you and your loved ones a truly happy and peaceful Christmas and a healthy and prosperous New Year.

It is a great privilege to serve as Mayor and I am very proud and honoured to have been chosen for this civic role. Over the last seven months I have met hundreds of wonderful people who visit, work or live in Sleaford – and I look forward to meeting many more over the coming months until the end of my Civic Year in May 2017.

Christmas offers us a chance to reflect back on 2016 and also for us to look forward to the coming year. It is also a time for us to send good wishes to those we care about.

There is so much to be proud of in our town and I have been immensely impressed by the wealth of talent within Sleaford – talent that is demonstrated in every walk of life from those involved in the businesses schools, places of worship, music and arts organisations through to those people who are involved in caring and supporting the less fortunate in our society.

I have seen at first hand the service given to the community by the armies of volunteers who work selflessly all year round to help others. These are wonderful people involved in community groups and charities ranging from the local Royal British Legion branches through to the Rotary and Lions Clubs, volunteers maintaining the river and the Sleaford Museum, Cadet Force Units and those involved in Guiding and Scouting movements.

There are also the groups within every church and other places of worship in the town which do so much good in their local communities. Then there are our arts and environmental groups, those who support people with disabilities and all who work in or for our schools. There are too many groups and people to mention by name, but I know you are out there working daily to support and help people in the town or raising money for charities. It is this collective contribution that makes Sleaford such a wonderful community and my heartfelt admiration goes out to you all.

We know, of course, that some people will not be with their loved ones this Christmas and to them we send our special good wishes. We particularly think of those serving in the armed forces across the world and their families here at home.

Special thanks are due to all those people who will be working over the Christmas period in the emergency services, hospitals, power stations and all other essential services. Your invaluable efforts are much appreciated.

Around Christmas and as the New Year approaches, we ask you to think about those who are unwell, who have been bereaved, the elderly, the vulnerable and those who feel lonely, and be a good neighbour in this season of goodwill.

I will end by wishing you all a Christmas that is safe, warm and comfortable. Please take care if you are travelling and I hope you enjoy spending time with family and friends. Season’s greetings and a happy, healthy and peaceful New Year to you all.

Councillor David Suiter Mayor of Sleaford 2016-2017