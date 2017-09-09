Access to Sleaford allotment site to be improved

North Kesteven District Council has agreed to give up a strip of land on Tennyson Avenue to give better access for machinery and vehicles to the Galley Hill allotments.

It will allow Sleaford Town Council staff to widen a narrow drive into the allotments to give better access for machinery and vehicles such as skip lorries than currently available off Millfield Terrace.

The Town Council has set aside £1,500 to clear a hedge and put up 20m of fencing, lay surfacing and install a gate as well as paying any legal costs to the land changing hands.