Aisby village given new lease of life in SKDC ‘grotspot’ clean up campaign

Before and after shots of Aisby following the Big Clean. EMN-170919-114811001
Weeds, fly-tipping, graffiti and road signs are some of the areas being tackled by South Kesteven District Council’s Big Clean programme.

Aisby, near Sleaford, benefitted from weeds and debris being removed from the path.