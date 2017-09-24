Aisby village given new lease of life in SKDC ‘grotspot’ clean up campaign

Weeds, fly-tipping, graffiti and road signs are some of the areas being tackled by South Kesteven District Council’s Big Clean programme.
Aisby, near Sleaford, benefitted from weeds and debris being removed from the path.
Weeds, fly-tipping, graffiti and road signs are some of the areas being tackled by South Kesteven District Council’s Big Clean programme.
Aisby, near Sleaford, benefitted from weeds and debris being removed from the path.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.