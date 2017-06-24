Ancaster councillor honoured title and plaque for cemetery work

Coun Andrew Newton, of Ancaster Parish Council, has been given the title of Honorary Freeman to the Parish in recognition of his hard work.

In 2009, council was given land in order to extend the cemetery, but this process, which has taken more than eight years, requires both legal and practical works.

This work is normally carried out by councillors and volunteers.

But, in this instance, Coun Newton did this almost single-handedly.

In honour of this, the council agreed that Coun Newton (pictured right with chairman Coun David Sayer) should be given the title. In addition, the extension to the cemetery will be called the Newton Meadow Extension in Honour of Andrew Newton.

A plaque to commemorate this will be positioned on display at the entrance to the cemetery.