Another local election called for Sleaford

A further local by-election is to be held in Sleaford on the same day as the General Election called for June 8.

A by-election has been called to fill the vacant Quarrington Ward seat on Sleaford Town Council left by former deputy mayor Mark Allan’s resignation last month.

The request for an election has come in before the deadline for it to be run on June 8.

An election has not yet been called for the Mareham Ward Town Council seat left by Coun Richard Willis’ resignation.

The period for would-be councillors to make nominations for a series of local elections opened today, (Wednesday May 3).

Two other local elections will be to fill two vacancies on North Kesteven District Council in the wards of Heighington and Washingborough (vacated by Coun Marion Brighton) and Ashby de la Launde and Cranwell (vacated by Coun Sarah Pearse); another will be in Bracebridge Heath to elect a new parish councillor. There is also a Neighbourhood Plan Referendum for Nocton and Potterhanworth.

Under a strict timetable of dates, nomination of candidates in all of these areas is open until 4pm on Thursday, May 11.

Candidates considering nomination for the district council elections should refer to the Electoral Commission guidance at:

http://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/candidate-or-agent/local-elections-in-england

And for parish and town council elections see:

http://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/candidate-or-agent/parish-and-community-council-elections-in-england-and-wales

Nominations for all can be made on working days, Wednesday May 3 to Thursday May 11 between 10am and 4pm; 12pm to 4pm on Friday, May 5.

Lists of candidates will be available to view at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk from 4pm on Friday May 12 and subsequently within the affected communities.

Any contested elections will be held between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, June 8 when, in these areas voters will receive more than one ballot paper.

The last date for registration to vote in these elections and the General Election is midnight on Monday, May 22 at www.gov.uk/regster-to-vote

Deadline for receipt of applications for postal voting is 5pm on Tuesday, May 23; and 5pm on Wednesday May 31 for proxy vote applications.

Contact elections@n-kesteven.gov.uk or 01529 414155 for details.

The Nocton and Potterhanworth referendum on the community’s Neighbourhood Plan gives residents the opportunity to say yes or no to it becoming part of the planning guidance against which local applications are judged.