Army comrades step forward for donor tests to help Sleaford soldier facing rare leukaemia

Comrades in the British armed forces in Germany have turned out in strength to help the Anthony Nolan charity in its search for a donor to save a Sleaford soldier.

Myles Brown, 27, is being treated for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia at a hospital in Germany, where he is currently stationed, while he awaits a stem cell transplant. But before the transplant can happen he needs a donor with blood cell tissue match.

German based UK troops sign up to Donor Register in the hope of finding a match to save a colleague. Photo: Dominic King EMN-170718-092422001

The Anthony Nolan charity has visited Germany as part of its search for a donor for Pte Brown affected by this rare and aggressive form of blood cancer, diagnosed in April.

With almost 600 individuals from both the serving and civilian communities turning out to provide a saliva sample for testing and registering to be donors - plus more expected, it is hoped that someone from Germany could prove to be a match for Myles or someone else who is in need of a transplant.

Private Lee Schooling said: “He is a really good lad and we all want to help and hopefully we can find a match for him.

“If it turns out that I could potentially save someone’s life then that would just be an unbelievable feeling.”

Pte Myles Brown of Sleaford in battle dress. EMN-170717-175816001

“The response and support we have received from everyone here in Germany has been incredible,” remarked Karen Archer of Anthony Nolan adding: “It has been an amazing turnout and what everyone is doing is brilliant.”