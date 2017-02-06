Band to play for chairman event

Celtic folk rock group The Band from County Hell will be performing to raise money for the North Kesteven District Council chairman’s charity of the year, St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire.

Winners of the public vote for The Great British Folk Festival 2015, the Sleaford-based band fronted by Steve and Julie Mclelland has six critically acclaimed albums, published works with Cherry Red Records and more than 2,000 live performances under their belt.

They have appeared with bands such as The Levellers, The Stranglers, UB40 and have supported Stiff Little Fingers, Hayseed Dixie, The Beat and, most recently, New Model Army on national tour dates.

They are currently in the process of recording official fan songs for Liverpool and Celtic football clubs.

The Band from County Hell will be performing on Saturday, February 25 at North Kesteven District Council Civic Suite where all money raised will go to St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire.

Coun John Money, chairman of NKDC, said: “This promises to be a great night out and I hope to see as many of you there as possible.

“The Band from County Hell is well known in the area so please come along and support them and, at the same time, help to raise money for such a worthy charity.”

Tickets for the event cost £10 and include a hot supper. A bar will be available and doors open at 7pm. For tickets, call 01529 308220 or email civic_office@n-kesteven.gov.uk