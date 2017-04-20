Bank Holiday changes to bin collections for North Kesteven residents

Residents in North Kesteven are being reminded that bin collections will change on both May Bank Holidays.

Collections due on Monday, May 1 will be made on Saturday, April 29 and those due on Monday, May 29 will take place on Saturday, May 27.

According to the district council, bins need to be put out for emptying from 7.30am on the day of collection.

You can check your bin collection day online at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/findmybinday

It is also not too late to sign-up for this year’s Garden Waste Collection Service.

The charge for the year is £30 for a single garden waste bin and £12 for each additional bin.

To find out more about the service visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/GardenWaste or call 01529 414155.