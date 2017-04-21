Candidates invited to stand in Sleaford and North Hykeham after snap general election announcement

Anyone looking to stand as a candidate for the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency in June’s General Election will be able to download or collect nomination papers from North Kesteven District Council next week.

Nominations can be submitted between 10am and 4pm from Monday, May 8 and Thursday, May 11; close of nominations is 4pm on Thursday, May 11. Anyone interested in standing is welcome to make an appointment by phone to 01529 308024 or email: to BusinessSupportTeam@n-kesteven.gov.uk.

Further information can be found at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk or https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/GeneralElection2017 or by calling 01529 414155.

The Electoral Commission’s website, www.electoralcommission.org.uk, also has information for candidates and agents.

Anyone not already registered to vote needs to do so by midnight on Monday, May 22 to be able to have their say in the General Election.

This only applies to people not on the electoral roll at present.

To register to vote, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Incumbent Conservative MP Caroline Johnson has already declared that she will be defending her seat.

The Labour Party has said it will announce next week who will be standing on their behalf, including whether it will be last December’s by-election candidate Jim Clarke.

The Liberal Democrats and UKIP are still considering their candidates, as are the Lincolnshire Independents.