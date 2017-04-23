Car boot sales and bingo boost for mayoral charities

Two fundraising activities in aid of the Mayor of Sleaford’s charities look set to continue.

Car boot sales run for Mayor Coun David Suiter’s chosen charities have grown in popularity and further sales will be held on Boston Road Recreation Ground on Sundays April 23 and 30, May 7 and 14. Gates open at 9am, trading from 10am, finishing at 12.30pm (Tel: 01529 303456 or email: enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk.

Popular monthly bingo sessions have also been held at the Town Hall and so far raised about £100 each time for local charities.

A group of councillors have volunteered to continue running the sessions beyond this mayoral year. At Wednesday’s council meeting, Coun Jan Mathieson invited councillors to suggest more fundraising ideas to help launch the new mayoral year following the annual meeting of the council on May 17.