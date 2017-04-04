Chief executive of South Kesteven District Council leaving - offered role in charge of another council

The chief executive of South Kesteven District Council is leaving having been offered a new role in charge of another authority outside the county.

In a statement from the council it says Beverly Agass has been offered a new role as chief executive of South Cambridgeshire District Council.

Her appointment will be discussed at a full council meeting next week. She is expected to take up her duties in the summer, the statement adds.

Mrs Agass has held a number of senior management roles in Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire and became Chief Executive at South Kesteven in 2009.