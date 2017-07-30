COLUMN: More to be done in crime fight - by Coun Richard Wright

This week we’ve learned that North Kesteven is the safest place to live in England and Wales for a fourth year with fewer crimes recorded as a proportion of the population.

But while this is good news, it doesn’t mean we’ll be resting on our laurels because for every crime there is a victim, and in some cases, the effects of an offence can have a wider impact too.

It is vital that we don’t just see “victims” as a statistic and do all that we can to work with our partners in supporting victims of crime, to ensure they are not forgotten.

This is why it’s crucial that the police, our anti-social behaviour team and our community safety partners continue their work in early intervention, addressing issues as they arise.

Prevention works needs to be ongoing with groups, schools, older persons’ networks and licensed premises, as well as the wider community, residents and businesses.

Only then will we ensure that North Kesteven remains a safe place for our residents, businesses, visitors and flourishing communities.

On the subject of communities, it was great to see a number of you at our first Discover NK event, highlighting what the District Council does for the people it serves.

If you didn’t get the chance to see us at the Natural World Centre in Whisby then fear not, as we will be at Heckington Show on July 29 and 30.

It’s my belief that North Kesteven benefits from the richness of what is on offer and the work carried out by so many volunteers to provide very rich and vibrant communities which our residents and the council appreciates so much.

○ Councillor Richard Wright is Leader of North Kesteven District Council