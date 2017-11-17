Council eyes up town site for redevelopment

Lincolnshire County Council is sizing up what it could do with the office buildings in Sleaford that it is soon to vacate.

The council, in partnership with North Kesteven District Council and potentially Sleaford Town Council, is considering possible uses for its extensive office complex off Eastgate and Kesteven Street, along with those of the current ambulance station, as they are ready to relocate to new, shared premises with the fire service, under construction further along East Road.

The Sleaford ambulance station, along with offices at various points used by social and mental health services, the Register Office and the Pilgrim School for children not in mainstream education for health reasons - all earmarked for the feasibility study EMN-171114-102328001

Due to move out in the spring, the county council has already indicated it would seek to sell off the complex, known as Sleaford Riverside, located to the rear of NKDC’s offices, to recoup the cost of the £6 million building project to house the fire service, ambulance service and county council staff in the town.

The proposed six-month feasibility study is linked to a county-wide initiative entitled ‘One Public Estate’, where there will be a combined approach to considering any under-used public sector land.

Kevin Kendall, County Property Officer, said: “Sleaford Riverside is one area being looked at, along with many other areas around the county where public sector organisations have land or buildings that are either surplus to requirements or could be utilised in a different way. We have put a bid in for some funding to look at the scope of the area and what options could be realistic for any land or buildings.”

The £20,000 grant revenue funding bid for the Sleaford Riverside study has gone to the Department of Communities and Local Government and the Cabinet Office is expected to give its decision on December 8.

It is anticipated that all public sector assets in the area, including NKDC and Town Council assets, will be considered within the scope of the resulting report.

In the past, there have been proposals tabled for the land to form part of the route of a town centre relief road, linking Eastgate and Boston Road, but these have never come to fruition.

The Town Council, meeting tonight (Wednesday), will consider a recommendation to join in the study should the bid be successful as it owns the neighbouring Eastgate car park and Eastgate Green.

Clerk Kevin Martin adds in his report: “The proposed project would be looking at the land currently owned and used by NKDC, LCC and East Midlands Ambulance Service and consider preparation of a masterplan for both this land and the wider site.”

He said Eastgate car park is viewed as part of the wider site.

○ What do you think should happen to the site? Give your views on email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or via www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard