Council offers chance of winning vouchers to residents taking part in survey

Have your say on what the district council does and how it performs and you could win vouchers for yourself and a local school.

Residents, businesses and partner organisations across North Kestevn are being invited to take part in a consultation survey on the NK Plan, which will set out North Kesteven District Council’s priorities for 2018-21.

The resident survey, launched this week and running for six weeks, forms a key element of this.

There are questions on what issues are most important to residents, which areas need the most improvement and how the council performs overall.

There is also the chance to have a say on a new priority focusing on our environment.

Anyone completing the survey can opt into a prize draw. There are three prizes of £100 of vouchers for residents, one prize of £100 in vouchers for a young person aged between 16 and 24, and £100 of vouchers for sports equipment for one school, in support of the council’s Sports and Physical Activity Strategy.

With the survey predominantly taking place online, the money saved on printing and postage costs has been put to reward people for their time in filling the survey in. They can opt out of the prize draw should they wish to do so.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “We strive to deliver high-quality, efficient services but we must not be complacent.

“Your views on what we do and how we do it are so important in shaping our work. We are here for you and it’s only right that you should have a say.

“There are prizes on offer to reward people for their time in filling the survey in.

“The results of the consultation give us really important feedback and we’d like as many people as possible to take part. The broader demographic of responses, the more we can ensure we are delivering for everyone.

“Please take a few minutes to fill the survey in.”

The results of the consultation will inform the final proposals for the NK Plan which will be put to Full Council in February 2018.

Anyone over the age of 16 can take part in the consultation, which can be found online at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/TellUs2017