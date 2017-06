Sleaford Town Council is seeking to co-opt another member.

It meets tonight (Wednesday) to consider applicants to fill the vacancy on Mareham Ward by co-option.

Then, following the resignation of Garry Titmus, of Quarrington Ward, the deadline for applicants for that vacancy is noon, June 28.

Prospective candidates expressing an interest in joining the council are asked to apply in writing to the Clerk to the Council at the Town Hall, Navigation Yard, off Carre Street, Sleaford by that date.