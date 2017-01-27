Council tax rise on cards by NKDC

North Kesteven District Council proposes to raise its Council Tax bill.

With the annual grant from central government decreasing by £610,000, the council’s executive board have agreed a target budget for 2017/18 requiring an increase of £5 per year on a Band D property to £154.85 (3.3 per cent).

To help raise income, NKDC run car park fees are set to rise by a maximum of 10p per day tickets, except for the new Grantham Road car park.

