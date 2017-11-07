Councillor steps down from Sleaford Town Council

Coun Jan Brealeycook has resigned from Sleaford Town Council citing health and personal reasons.

She tendered her resignation from the council on Friday having been on the authority for more than two years, being co-opted in July 2015.

In the past Coun Brealeycook has been deeply involved in the organisation of Sleaford christmas market and other market events in the town.

She told The Standard: “I actually stepped down from Christmas Markets and the panel that deals with events such as markets in the early part of this year.

“I have left for personal/health reasons. I still support much of what our Town Council do and I won’t be going down the road of negative comments such as those thrown around by previous disgruntled ex-councillors.”

Clerk to the Town Council, Kevin Martin said: “I have notified the Returning Officer at North Kesteven District Council and am awaiting receipt of the formal notice of a casual vacancy.”

This notice states that a by-election to fill the vacancy will be held, if within 14 days (not counting Saturdays and Sundays) from the date of the notice, ten electors for the ward or parish give notice in writing requesting an election to the Returning Officer. If no request is made, the Parish/Town Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.

If the required 10 requests for a poll are received in the specified time, a by-election will be held within 60 days of the date when the Notice of Vacancy was first published.

If an by-election is not called, the Town Council must co-opt as soon as practicable.