County Council candidates named for North and South Kesteven wards

Forty-four candidates are standing for election across the 11 Lincolnshire County Council Divisions within North Kesteven and 10 are standing in the three divisions in South Kesteven.
Following the close of nominations yesterday (Tuesday, April 4) there will be contested elections right across North and South Kesteven on Thursday May 4, to elect one councillor for each division.
Since the last time the county council elections were held, in 2013, there have been changes in the shape, size and name of each division as each one has been revised through a review by the Local Boundary Commission for England to even out the number of electors represented by each councillor.
There are currently 77 elected members.
The council make up of seats held currently is: Conservative 37, Labour 12, UK Independence Party 9, Lincolnshire Independents 7, Independence from Europe 3, Liberal Democrat 3, Independent 4, Other 1, 1 vacancy.
A few faces are absent this time around, including long standing Liberal Democrat member Hykeham Forum John Marriott. he told The Standard: “I am retiring. I’ve served on various councils for 30 years. It’s time for some new blood.”
Conservative councillor for Ruskington and Cranwell Stuart Tweedale, who is now the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, is also not standing again. Conservative Deputy Leader of the Council, Patricia Bradwell currently member for Billinghay and Metheringham, is now standing for the Woodhall Spa and Wragby Division in East Lindsey.
The candidates for each division are:
Bassingham & Welbourn:
Dilks, John – UKIP
Overton, Marianne Jane – Lincolnshire Independents
Phillips, Raymond John – The Conservative Party Candidate
Eagle and Hykeham West:
Blackburn, Michael – Labour Party
Dillon, Nikki – Lincolnshire Independents
Pepper, Ross David – Liberal Democrats
Smith, Nick – UKIP
Thompson, Mike – The Conservative Party Candidate
Heckington:
Edwards-Shea, Paul Andrew – Labour Party
Hill, George Henry – Liberal Democrats
Matthan, Susanna Mariam – Lincolnshire Independents
Young, Barry – The Conservative Party Candidate
Hykeham Forum:
Charters, Jim – Liberal Democrats
Reeves, James Daniel – Green Party
Reynolds, Mark William – Labour Party
Roe, Stephen Peter – The Conservative Party Candidate
Metheringham Rural:
Byatt, Nick – Lincolnshire Independents
Catton, Diana Elizabeth – Liberal Democrats
Kendrick, Rob – The Conservative Party Candidate
Sharman, John Robert – Labour Party
Potterhanworth & Coleby:
Benthall, Sally Ann Lane – Labour Party
Lundgren, Peter Charles – Lincolnshire Independents
Oxby, Ron – The Conservative Party Candidate
Whitfield, Jill – Liberal Democrats
Ruskington:
Clegg, Steve – Lincolnshire Independents
Hughes, Richard – Labour Party
Storer, Mark John – The Conservative Party Candidate
Sleaford:
Allan, Mark Guy – Lincolnshire Independents - Sleaford
Clarke, Jim – Labour Party
Cook, Kate – The Conservative Party Candidate
Coyne, Paul – Independent
Greetham, Robert Charles – Independent
Smalley, Darryl Joshua – Liberal Democrats
Sleaford Rural:
Edwards-Shea, Linda – Labour Party
Hagues, Andrew Gibson – The Conservative Party Candidate
Suiter, David – Lincolnshire Independents
Waddington & Hykeham East:
Aston, Pat – Labour Party
McAndrew, Joe – UKIP
Talbot, Christine – The Conservative Party Candidate
Weichmann, Flora – Green Party
Washingborough:
Benthall, Mike – Labour Party
Cawrey, Lindsey Ann – The Conservative Party Candidate
Hamnett, Elaine Margaret – UKIP
Whitfield, Les – Liberal Democrats
These can also be found at: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/LCCElection along with a map of the new Divisions and a document containing the breakdown of North Kesteven’s polling districts by division.
It is the responsibility of candidates to provide election information about their campaign and pledges. The District Council and the Deputy Returning Officer do not have this information.
They are each entitled to deliver this directly. If you do not receive any direct communication and wish to see this, you are advised to contact candidates, their party or agent.
Electors have until: midnight on Maundy Thursday, April 13 to register to vote, 5pm on Tuesday, April 18 to apply for a new postal vote or amend existing arrangements for proxy voting, 5pm on Tuesday, April 25 to apply for a proxy vote.
Voting will take place on Thursday, May 4, 7am to 10pm. The count for divisions within North Kesteven will be held at ONE NK leisure centre in North Hykeham overnight May 4-5.
This can be done at www.gov.uk/register-to- vote or at: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/LCCElection
Or call the NK Elections Team on 01529 414155.
In South Kesteven there are three divisions within The Standard’s readership area being contested.
These are:
Folkingham Rural:
Forman, Tracey Ann - Labour Party
Hansen, Jan Wayne - Lincolnshire Independents
Hill, Martin John - The Conservative Party Candidate
Grantham North:
Lunn, Claire Jayne - Liberal Democrat
Shorrock, Rob - Labour Party
Simmons, Ian Paul - Green Party Candidate
Wootten, Ray - The Conservative Party Candidate
Hough:
Linden-Wyatt, Stephen James - Labour Party
Maughan, Alexander Paul - The Conservative Party Candidate
Wood, Paul - Independent
For details on voting in South Kesteven wards contact: 01476 406080.
* See map of the new LCC Divisions within North Kesteven – focussing on the red lines and graphic showing the current political make up of the county council.