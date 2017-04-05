County Council candidates named for North and South Kesteven wards

Forty-four candidates are standing for election across the 11 Lincolnshire County Council Divisions within North Kesteven and 10 are standing in the three divisions in South Kesteven.

Following the close of nominations yesterday (Tuesday, April 4) there will be contested elections right across North and South Kesteven on Thursday May 4, to elect one councillor for each division.

New electoral boundaries for Lincolnshire County Council for 2017 elections. EMN-170504-164447001

Since the last time the county council elections were held, in 2013, there have been changes in the shape, size and name of each division as each one has been revised through a review by the Local Boundary Commission for England to even out the number of electors represented by each councillor.

There are currently 77 elected members.

The council make up of seats held currently is: Conservative 37, Labour 12, UK Independence Party 9, Lincolnshire Independents 7, Independence from Europe 3, Liberal Democrat 3, Independent 4, Other 1, 1 vacancy.

A few faces are absent this time around, including long standing Liberal Democrat member Hykeham Forum John Marriott. he told The Standard: “I am retiring. I’ve served on various councils for 30 years. It’s time for some new blood.”

Current political make up of Lincolnshire County Council. EMN-170504-165021001

Conservative councillor for Ruskington and Cranwell Stuart Tweedale, who is now the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, is also not standing again. Conservative Deputy Leader of the Council, Patricia Bradwell currently member for Billinghay and Metheringham, is now standing for the Woodhall Spa and Wragby Division in East Lindsey.

The candidates for each division are:

Bassingham & Welbourn:

Dilks, John – UKIP

Debate in the chamber at Lincolnshire County Council. Photo supplied. EMN-170504-165232001

Overton, Marianne Jane – Lincolnshire Independents

Phillips, Raymond John – The Conservative Party Candidate

Eagle and Hykeham West:

Blackburn, Michael – Labour Party

Dillon, Nikki – Lincolnshire Independents

Pepper, Ross David – Liberal Democrats

Smith, Nick – UKIP

Thompson, Mike – The Conservative Party Candidate

Heckington:

Edwards-Shea, Paul Andrew – Labour Party

Hill, George Henry – Liberal Democrats

Matthan, Susanna Mariam – Lincolnshire Independents

Young, Barry – The Conservative Party Candidate

Hykeham Forum:

Charters, Jim – Liberal Democrats

Reeves, James Daniel – Green Party

Reynolds, Mark William – Labour Party

Roe, Stephen Peter – The Conservative Party Candidate

Metheringham Rural:

Byatt, Nick – Lincolnshire Independents

Catton, Diana Elizabeth – Liberal Democrats

Kendrick, Rob – The Conservative Party Candidate

Sharman, John Robert – Labour Party

Potterhanworth & Coleby:

Benthall, Sally Ann Lane – Labour Party

Lundgren, Peter Charles – Lincolnshire Independents

Oxby, Ron – The Conservative Party Candidate

Whitfield, Jill – Liberal Democrats

Ruskington:

Clegg, Steve – Lincolnshire Independents

Hughes, Richard – Labour Party

Storer, Mark John – The Conservative Party Candidate

Sleaford:

Allan, Mark Guy – Lincolnshire Independents - Sleaford

Clarke, Jim – Labour Party

Cook, Kate – The Conservative Party Candidate

Coyne, Paul – Independent

Greetham, Robert Charles – Independent

Smalley, Darryl Joshua – Liberal Democrats

Sleaford Rural:

Edwards-Shea, Linda – Labour Party

Hagues, Andrew Gibson – The Conservative Party Candidate

Suiter, David – Lincolnshire Independents

Waddington & Hykeham East:

Aston, Pat – Labour Party

McAndrew, Joe – UKIP

Talbot, Christine – The Conservative Party Candidate

Weichmann, Flora – Green Party

Washingborough:

Benthall, Mike – Labour Party

Cawrey, Lindsey Ann – The Conservative Party Candidate

Hamnett, Elaine Margaret – UKIP

Whitfield, Les – Liberal Democrats

These can also be found at: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/LCCElection along with a map of the new Divisions and a document containing the breakdown of North Kesteven’s polling districts by division.

It is the responsibility of candidates to provide election information about their campaign and pledges. The District Council and the Deputy Returning Officer do not have this information.

They are each entitled to deliver this directly. If you do not receive any direct communication and wish to see this, you are advised to contact candidates, their party or agent.

Electors have until: midnight on Maundy Thursday, April 13 to register to vote, 5pm on Tuesday, April 18 to apply for a new postal vote or amend existing arrangements for proxy voting, 5pm on Tuesday, April 25 to apply for a proxy vote.

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 4, 7am to 10pm. The count for divisions within North Kesteven will be held at ONE NK leisure centre in North Hykeham overnight May 4-5.

This can be done at www.gov.uk/register-to- vote or at: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/LCCElection

Or call the NK Elections Team on 01529 414155.

In South Kesteven there are three divisions within The Standard’s readership area being contested.

These are:

Folkingham Rural:

Forman, Tracey Ann - Labour Party

Hansen, Jan Wayne - Lincolnshire Independents

Hill, Martin John - The Conservative Party Candidate

Grantham North:

Lunn, Claire Jayne - Liberal Democrat

Shorrock, Rob - Labour Party

Simmons, Ian Paul - Green Party Candidate

Wootten, Ray - The Conservative Party Candidate

Hough:

Linden-Wyatt, Stephen James - Labour Party

Maughan, Alexander Paul - The Conservative Party Candidate

Wood, Paul - Independent

For details on voting in South Kesteven wards contact: 01476 406080.

* See map of the new LCC Divisions within North Kesteven – focussing on the red lines and graphic showing the current political make up of the county council.