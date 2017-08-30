County council seeking new panel members to consider expenses and allowances

Lincolnshire County Council is seeking new members to sit on its Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP), the group that oversees what its councillors can claim in allowances and expenses.

The IRP, a group of local people with an interest in public services, helps to reassure the public that standards for those in public office are being maintained.

“We are there to recommend and keep under review the level of allowances paid to the council’s elected members,” explained panel chairman, Peter Clay.

“Helping the democratic process and being able to contribute positively in the local community through the IRP has been a real joy for me.”

To be considered for membership of the panel, you must either live or work in the area covered by the county council. You will also have to be a clear, objective thinker, have the ability to analyse information and be politically independent.

Panel members are eligible for a modest fixed annual allowance and expenses are paid for travel and subsistence.

If you think you would like to get involved you can contact Nigel West, Head of Democratic Services, Lincolnshire County Council, County Offices, Newland, Lincoln LN1 1YL or call 01522 552840.

He can provide you with further information and application forms.

Closing date for applications is noon on Thursday September 21.