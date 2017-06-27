Extended early opening at Grantham Road Car Park

A long-stay car park in Sleaford is opening for longer to make it easier for people catching early trains and wanting to get ahead at work.

The Grantham Road car park can now be accessed from 6am daily, with parking available late into the night for £2 for the full day.

The 100 space, barrier-controlled car park is free to use on Sundays.

The extended opening responds to the early departure of the first train in advance of the previous 7am opening, as the car park’s proximity to the station and low cost are said by its operators, North Kesteven District Council, to make it ideal for commuters and rail passengers.

After 6pm the barrier is closed to incoming cars but raises to let cars out, making it ideal for those working or arriving back late but avoiding undue disturbance to neighbours from cars arriving later at night.

The nearest alternative car park is alongside the station at Station Road, charged at £5 a day.

More detail on car parks and charges across Sleaford at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/carparks