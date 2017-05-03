Four major parties all name candidates to fight Sleaford area seats in general election

Local Conservatives have re-endorsed Dr Caroline Johnson as their candidate to fight the general election for them in Sleaford and North Hykeham.

Local party members met at the Bentley Hotel in North Hykeham last night (Tuesday) to re-select Dr Johnson, who is the current MP having won a by-election in December after the resignation of former Tory MP Stephen Phillips.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham. EMN-170130-155442001

So far the Liberal Democrats have announced Ross Pepper as their candidate having also stood in the by-election and Labour announced yesterday that Jim Clarke, their by-election candidate, will also be standing. UKIP have announced Sara Chadd as standing for them.

* In the Grantham and Stamford constituency which covers some villages just south and west of Sleaford, current MP Nick Boles will be standing again for the Conservatives, the Labour candidate will be Barrie Fairbairn, Anita Day is standing for the Liberal Democrats and Marietta King will be the UKIP candidate.

So far the Lincolnshire Independents have not officially announced their candidates for these constituencies.

Liberal Democrat candidate Ross Pepper. EMN-170305-113625001