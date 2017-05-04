Green Party puts forward general election candidate for Sleaford and North Hykeham

The Green Party is putting forward a candidate to stand in the upcoming General Election in Sleaford and North Hykeham.

Fiona McKenna was selected by members at a meeting of Lincoln Green Party on Tuesday evening.

At last December’s by-election in the constituency the Green Party stood aside and supported Independent candidate Sarah Stock in her fight to save hospital services in Lincolnshire.

Fiona McKenna joins the four other major party candidates already named as standing: Caroline Johnson (Conservative), Jim Clarke (Labour), Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrat) and Sara Chadd (UKIP).