Head of English at Carre’s Grammar School is new Labour City Councillor

The Head of English at Sleaford’s Carre’s Grammar School has been victorious at yesterday’s (Thursday) Lincoln City Council by-election for the Carholme Ward.

The successful candidate was Lucinda Preston for Labour, taking on the seat vacated by Coun Karen Lee who resigned due to being elected as the city’s new Labour MP, deposing Conservative Karl McCartney in June’s General Election.

She polled 922 votes (63.4 per cent), leaving Conservative Kateryna Salvador in second place with 368 votes. Benjamin Loryman (Green Party) came third with 83, just ahead of James Brown (Liberal Democrats) with 82 votes.

Lucinda Preston came third in the 2016 Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner election with 25,475 votes. She tweeted: “Very proud to have been elected as a councillor in Carholme, my home ward. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has helped me.

“A huge thank you to the residents of Carholme for putting their trust in me. Very excited to get started in my work.”

She will join Labour councillors Neil Murray and Tony Speakman in the ward.