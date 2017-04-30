Invitations to town and parish meetings

Sleaford Town Council will be holding their Annual Town Meeting at the Town Hall on Wednesday, May 10.

The venue, also known as Quayside House in Navigation Yard, Sleaford, will open its doors from 7pm.

The council states this meeting is an opportunity for residents to go along and have their say about Town Council matters.

Following the formal business of the evening, there will be a ‘meet and greet’ session with councillors for the public to speak to them with suggestions and to hear what the Town Council has been doing and its future plans.

Light refreshments will be available. For further information contact 01529 303456 or email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk

○ Heckington Parish Council will hold its annual meeting at 7pm on Tuesday May 9 in the pavilion on the playing field when Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Stuart Tweedale and NHS Communications Manager Anna Richards will be giving presentations as well.