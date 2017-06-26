‘It’s time to move on to other interests’ - former Lincolnshire county councillor Victoria Ayling leaves UKIP

One of UKIP’s most prominent Lincolnshire members has announced she is to resign from the party - praising it and it’s former leader Nigel Farage for a ‘fantastic job’.

Former Lincolnshire County Councillor for Spilsby Fen and national spokesman for tourism for the party Victoria Ayling said on Sunday that the party had ‘delivered on their commitment’, praising the work of former leader Nigel Farage.

Mrs. Ayling said: “I had already resigned from my national spokesman role and now I am resigning my membership of UKIP. This is because I feel that the party has delivered on their commitment and therefore as a passionate Brexiteer it is time I moved on to other interests.

“UKIP has done a fantastic job of ensuring that the public had a much deserved referendum on the UK’s membership of the European Union. If it was not for UKIP and Nigel Farage’s commitment then we would not have had a Referendum.

“I am proud of the work that both Nigel and UKIP have done in this area.”

Coun Ayling joined UKIP in March 2013 and has been a member of its National Executive Committee.

She has stood for office several times for the Party.

Coun Ayling was a Lincolnshire County Councillor for the Spilsby Fen division and stood for the party for Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire and as the Parliamentary Candidate for Great Grimsby.