Judges single out finalists for NK Community Champion Awards

Some of the best examples of voluntary community endeavour which characterise life within North Kesteven community are to be rewarded through the annual NK Community Champion Awards.

A panel of judges including The Sleaford Standard’s Andy Hubbert as a media partner, have considered 78 nominations made from within the local community across the eight award categories.

The 25 finalists are this week learning by post that they will be invited to the awards ceremony to be held at The Venue in navenby on October 19.

All of the finalists, their guests and nominators are invited to a celebration evening for which additional tickets can be bought in support of them and the council chairman’s charity LIVES.

You can read about all of the nominees on the awards website www.nkawards.org where further information and ticket ordering can also be found.

Every year North Kesteven District Council calls for people living and working in the district to nominate those whose endeavours carried out quietly, tirelessly and selflessly they feel are worthy of recognition.

The quality and diversity of the often life-changing work and neighbourly contributions they represent was clear from the entries, with each and every one illustrating the depths of community minded activity which helps to make North Kesteven distinct and contributes to its high ranking status as a good place to life with strong community cohesion, high levels of happiness, wellbeing and self-worth.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of the District Council, will host the evening in conjunction with compere and BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Rod Whiting.

Coun Wright said: “We are very proud to run these awards in order to applaud and award some of the many people who give so much through their voluntary and charitable endeavours. These are the unsung heroes of our communities who, through their selfless motivation and quiet inspiration make an enormous difference within our District and these awards are a small but heartfelt thank you on behalf of the district for that.

“The individuals, groups and businesses selected as this year’s finalists are but a small selection of the immense amount of quiet, tireless and selfless voluntary work that provides a foundation to the district’s flourishing, strong and vibrant communities and I thank everyone who goes out of their way in this way.

“I also thank the community-minded businesses who through their sponsorship and support make these awards possible as a further expression of the wider appreciation of such endeavour. This year these are – Ringrose Law, Duncan & Toplis, Lindum Group, Your Local Lincs Magazine, Skeet Print, Branston, the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant and 1Life; with further support from The Lincolnite, Sleaford Standard, Tucan Publishing, BBC Radio Lincolnshire and Flowers by Suzanne.