Labour candidate upbeat for result in Sleaford and North Hykeham

Labour candidate Jim Clarke was feeling positive about the result in Sleaford and North Hykeham having taken heart from exit polls and wins for his party elsewhere in the country.

Mr Clarke believed they would make significant inroads into the Tory majority here. He said: “I think we will definitely get a swing to Labour.

“It has been positive on the doorstep as the local and national campaign has gone on, helped by a clear and concise campaign and people understanding what we are offering and the Conservatives shooting themselves in the foot and things have turned around.

“We have got our message across and things got easier once we launched our manifesto. We have run a positive and open campaign, while the shine has come off the Conservatives.”

On the doorstep he said Brexit still figured, along with the funding adult social care and the health service. He said speaking to young people they had welcomed their proposals on an education allowance, free university education and the living wage of £10 per hour by 2020.

He saw it as a two horse race and was upbeat for a Labour win. “The results show we are getting our message through with some good policies.”