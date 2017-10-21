MP opens new office base in Sleaford

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson has opened a new Sleaford office at 5&6 White Hart Mews after the old premises in the Market Place became no longer suitable.
She said: “It is bright and welcoming for constituents to come with any queries they might have on such things as benefits, education, transport or seeking opinion on a campaign.”
It will be open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm (Tel: 01529 306721).
Mrs Johnson is meeting with Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt this week to quiz him on ambulance response times in the county, restoration of overnight services at Grantham A&E, doctor recruitment and whether United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust was given enough support to prevent it slipping back into special measures.
