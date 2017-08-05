New chief for the air cadets

A new officer commanding has been welcomed at Sleaford Air Cadets.

Flt Lt Phil Clements, 32, who currently serves at RAF Waddington, has taken on the role at 2160 (Sleaford) Sqn Air Training Corps.

He replaces Flg Off Jessica Brown, who was holding the post temporarily ahead of applying to join the RAF.

Flt Lt Clements said: “I am excited about taking command of one of the highest achieving squadrons in the organisation. Sleaford Squadron has a good reputation and a tremendous amount of potential, both in staff and cadets.”

Flt Lt Clements, a former air cadet himself, joined the RAF in 2007. After pilot training, he was posted to 120 Sqn, flying the Nimrod MR2.His career would later see him fly the Shadow R1, including six deployments to Afghanistan.

Flt Lt Clements is already familiar to many Sleaford cadets as he is a staff pilot with No 7 Air Experience Flight RAFC Cranwell.

In terms of the air cadets, he became a service instructor with 1237 (North Hykeham) Sqn in 2013 before moving to 1260 (Newark) Sqn in 2015 as the unit’s training officer.