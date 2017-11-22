Normandy veteran dies aged 98

A 98-year-old Normandy veteran from Heckington will receive a regimental funeral.

The funeral of the late Arthur `Trader` Horn is to take place at Boston Crematorium on Monday, December 4 at 2.30pm.

He was born in East Heckington and has lived in this area for most of his life.

A Normandy veteran, he went ashore on Sword Beach on D-Day June 1944.

He served with the Royals Corps of Signals from 1940 to 1946 in France, Germany, Egypt and Palestine and was one of only two surviving Normandy Veterans from the Regiment.

The Regiment will be in attendance at the service including a bugler and piper and the Regiment will be shouldering him into the chapel where the Regiment’s Padre will take the service.

Mr Horn was awarded the Legion D`Honour by the French government for his part in their liberation at D-Day and used to attend the commemorations in Normandy each year, last year was the final time he went.

Having been called up and undergone training, he met his wife, Marjorie while she was working as a Land Army girl from Hull. He recalled borrowing £25 off his mother for the wedding, a meal and two days at The Kings Head in Luton.

He remembered training with US troops, practising landings on the Isle of Wight.

In an account of his life written before he died, he said: “After the D-Day landings in 1944 my best mate, Jack Skitmore, was blown up in a vehicle ahead laying lines for communcations. Another mate was badly injured but is still alive today.

“We headed for the Falaise Gap with the Third British Division and then were privileged to march through Flears with fixed bayonets to show the city was free.”

He went on: “After a really long drive in Holland I fell asleep at the wheel of my half-track and landed in a ditch. Luckily I managed to winch myself out. Another time a salvo of mobile German rockets blew my nearside wheel off but no harm done.”

On liberating Holland in 1945 he came across a cellar full of sheltering women and children who were so overjoyed they sang God Save the King in English.

He was shipped out to the Middle East and was due to head off to America to invade Japan but then the war ended with the atom bomb and he was demobbed.

He went back to work in Hull, on radiators and furnaces for 35 years. His wife died in 1985 and he was living in Heckington when he died.

Donations will be invited for the Royal British Legion which can be sent to the office of Robert Holland funeral directors of 14 St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, or made via their website www.roberthollandfunerals.co.uk