Now is the time to nominate your NK Community Champion of 2017

Is there someone in your local area who goes above and beyond to support the environment, arts, sport or community?

In five months’ time we will be celebrating those unsung heroes who work quietly, tirelessly and voluntarily in the district, at the NK Community Champion Awards event (of which The Sleaford Standard is a media partner) at The Venue in Navenby – compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Rod Whiting.

And this year, as well as the other seven categories, we are pleased to introduce a new award - the ‘Longstanding contribution to an organisation or group’ which will recognise an individual who has contributed a huge amount of their time to a single charity, club, group or organisation.

So, if you know someone in your local area who does good deeds or has made great strides in support of the environment, arts, sport or community you can nominate them for an award now.

With more than 130 nominations covering all ages and sectors of voluntary, community contributions last year, North Kesteven District Council hopes to attract a broad range of nominations to showcase the level of unsung local heroism.

A range of community-focused businesses are on board this year who are just as keen as NKDC to ensure the huge amount of community-centred endeavours which goes on within the district are celebrated, applauded and awarded. If your business wants to get involved in the celebration of NK’s Community Champions, get in touch on champions@n-kesteven.gov.uk

You can nominate anyone living, working and carrying out their voluntary community work within North Kesteven within the eight categories:

Award Categories:

Young Achievers Award-

A young person aged 19 or under who has shown amazing bravery or excelled in any way, perhaps under adversity, through leadership or in pioneering a community project.

Community Business of the Year-

A company or sole-trader whose business initiatives and charitable, neighbourly contributions have made a difference to their local communities.

Community Spirit Award-

Personal service to the community through hard work, dedication and commitment.

Contribution to a Better Environment-

A group, school, club, business or individual whose actions have a positive impact on the environment, locally, in a broader way or globally.

Contribution to the Arts-

Any group, school, club, business or individual whose actions have a positive impact on the cultural richness of the district.

Contribution to Sport-

A group, school, club, business or individual whose actions have a positive impact on sports and physical activity locally.

Contribution to Health and Wellbeing-

An individual or group that has contributed to the wellbeing of others or excelled in making positive healthy lifestyle changes - physical or psychological - for themselves or others.

Longstanding contribution to an organisation or group-

An individual who has contributed a huge amount of their time to a single charity, club, group or organisation.

How to nominate:

It could not be simpler to make a nomination of anyone you think may be eligible.

Nominees must be living or undertaking their community work within North Kesteven. Go to www.nkawards.org to do it online or download a form or pick one up from your local parish council or NKDC council office.

We need a simple, but as thorough as possible, citation of their service. If your nominee is shortlisted as a finalist both they and you, as the nominator, will be invited to attend the awards evening in October. Please ensure you include their details as well as your own.

All nominations must be made by Friday, September 8 (Noon) and sent to: NKDC Community Champions, Communications Team, North Kesteven District Council, Kesteven Street, Sleaford NG34 7EF. Or email: champions@n-kesteven.gov.uk

The 2017 NK Community Champion Awards are produced in association with and thanks to the generosity of our sponsors: confirmed so far are Branston Ltd, Duncan & Toplis, Lindum Group, Ringrose Law, 1Life, Sleaford REP/Glennmont, Your Local Lincs Magazine, Sleaford Standard, The Lincolnite and Tucann Publishing.