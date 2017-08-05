One month left to get your nominations in for North Kesteven Community Champion awards

There’s just one month left to nominate your North Kesteven Community Champion for the upcoming awards, so if there is someone in your area who goes above and beyond to support the environment, arts, sport or community – nominate them!

The Standard is a media partner in the awards event held in October at The Venue in Navenby by which time organisers North Kesteven District Council hope to attract a broad range of nominations.

Last year’s Contribution to Sport winner, Angela Morley, from Dunston, continues to support Special Olympics Lincolnshire, and has been preparing a team of 17 athletes and nine volunteers for the Special Olympics East Midlands 161 team to attend the Special Olympics National Games in Sheffield on August 7-12. The event will attract around 2,600 athletes with an intellectual (learning) disability.

She felt everyone nominated deserved recognition: “Since winning the award it has showcased our organisation and the different level of sports that we are developing across Lincolnshire, we are networking more with other organisations to try to include all abilities. The number of athletes and families across Lincolnshire who are now signing up to our organisation has increased over the year.”

She added: “Community Champions is a fantastic idea to encourage people to volunteer and also increase awareness of the charities and community organisations.”

You can nominate anyone living, working and carrying out their voluntary work within North Kesteven in the eight categories: Young Achievers Award; Community Business of the Year; Community Spirit Award, Contribution to a Better Environment, Contribution to the Arts, Contribution to Sport, Contribution to Health and Wellbeing, Longstanding contribution to an organisation or group.

Go to www.nkawards.org or pick up a form from your local parish council or NKDC office. All nominations, with simple but thorough citation, must be made by Friday, September 8 (Noon) and sent to: NKDC Community Champions, Communications Team, North Kesteven District Council, Kesteven Street, Sleaford NG34 7EF, or email: champions@n-kesteven.gov.uk

If your nominee is shortlisted both they and you, as the nominator, will be invited to attend the awards evening.