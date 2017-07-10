Opportunity to learm more about district council services at Discover NK Day

There is an opportunity to discover more about the role of North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) by attending an event at Whisby Natural World Centre.

Discover NK Day will be held on Monday, July 17, and will showcase the difference the council makes to residents, workers and visitors to the district.

The day will raise awareness that NKDC is not just responsible for bin collections, elections and planning applications.

The council also helps create and safeguard jobs, shape safe and vibrant communities, plan for the future, run free museums and attractions, encourages healthier lives, and much more.

A spokesman from NKDC said: “How it all fits together and makes a positive difference to you and your families will be made clear through some fascinating facts and family fun.”

There will also be the chance to meet council leaders and councillors who make the decisions, and senior officers who put them into action.

Discover NK Day is part of a free open day at Whisby showcasing the centre and park.