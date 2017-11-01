Poppy prom raises £4,000 for appeal

More than £4,000 has been raised towards this year’s Poppy Appeal after the 11th annual Poppy Prom was held at the weekend.

The Sleaford & District Branch of the Royal British Legion held this year’s event, performed by The Sleaford Concert Band, in the Hall of St George’s Academy, Sleaford on Saturday.

Since the Poppy Proms started they have raised in the region of £40,000 for the Poppy Appeal, an amount organisers call ‘a magnificent sum’.

Jim McQuade, the Director of Music for the Band, has been involved with the Poppy Prom from the very first one, having put it together with Lt Col Ian Graham, the then Chairman of the Branch and who had the initial idea.

This was Jim’s last Poppy Prom for him with the Baton, having been the Director of Music for 20 years, and he said it was ‘a particularly memorable event’ for him.

The President and Chairman of the Branch presented Jim with a gift to recognise his contribution to the Event.

The Concert was as very special one and was thoroughly enjoyed by all those who attended, with many complimentary comments being made by them as they departed for home.

Amongst the invited dignitaries were two very special guests of the Branch. Les Anderson, 93, was a Flight Engineer on Lancaster Bombers during the Second World War II, flying his first operational mission on D Day, he was also recently award the Legion de Honeur by the French Government for his part in the Liberation of France.

Len Alliston, 94, gained his wings at RAF College Cranwell in 1943 at the age of 20 and for the rest of the war flew Spitfires and Mosquitoes.

The branch committee are already planning for next year’s Poppy Prom to take place late October 2018.