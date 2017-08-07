Proud evening for Army Cadets

Billingborough Army Cadets demonstrated their skills before receiving awards at a special parents evening last Wednesday.

Leader of the detachment, Sgt Steve Walker said it was an opportunity for cadets to show parents some of what they have learned, kicking off with a drill demonstration, showing their ability to work as a team following commands.

Billingborough cadets demonstrate their first aid skills to parents, with a mock incident involving a cyclinst and a car. Cadet Chloe Slipper doing CPR. EMN-170731-180307001

Sgt Walker said: “The second part was a first aid scenario of a car in collision with a bike where cadets were first on the scene.

“One cadet talked through what was happening while the others went through the casualties prioritising who needed the most treatment before demonstrating some basic first aid.”

This was followed by an awards ceremony featuring the Mark Timmins Trophy in memory of a local man who was a great supporter of the cadets who left money in trust for an award of £100 to be presented each year to the best cadet, this time Lance Corporal Dominic Gough. This was presented by Wing Commander Chris Mendell on behalf of the memorial fund. He also awarded a day’s flying instruction to Lance Corporal Kayleigh Robinson as well as other awards and promotions.