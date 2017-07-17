Refurbished Metheringham play area to be ready for holidays

Work on a £60,000 project to upgrade a village playing field should be completed in time for the school summer break

After two years of consultations, planning and grant application processes the new play area for Metheringham is nearly ready.

The new facility, being built on part of the Prince’s Street playing field, will replace the old play equipment a few feet away, some of which had just failed a routine safety inspection.

The 12 pieces to cover all ages, and those with disabilities, were the most popular among children and parents in consultations which included questionnaires for youngsters in the primary school, nurseries and Army Cadets.

Coun Nick Byatt, vice-chairman and project manager, said: “It is all about inclusivity. We also want to have a sensory garden.”

The site is also under CCTV. The equipment removed will make way for extra parking space. They are also considering putting in public toilets.

The £60,000 project is being funded primarily by a £50,000 grant from WREN’S FCC Community Action Fund (which also funded the village skatepark), with a £4,500 contribution from the Parish Council plus money from Metheringham Area Community Leisure Association.

A grand opening will be held with the prize winners of colouring and poetry competitions.

Coun Byatt added: “It’s great to see our vision for this vital community facility moving closer.”