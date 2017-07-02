Reservists recognised for their contribution

A former soldier who is based in Cranwell, near Sleaford, was one of many reservists who wore their uniform to work for Reserves Day last week.

Maj Rob Spalton is a lecturer at the Royal Air Force (RAF) College Cranwell, and is also a member of the Army Reserve, and the Commanding Officer of C (Kohima) Company, 4th battalion, The Mercian Regiment,

Reserves Day is dedicated to those who balance their civilian life with a military career, so that they can serve as part of the military if required.

For 16 years, Rob served in the army with the rifles regiment, formerly the light infantry.

He is now passing on stories from his tours in Northern Ireland, Iraq, Sierra Leone and Afghanistan to RAF prospects.

Rob said: “On Reserves Day I was teaching contemporary conflicts, including about Afghanistan, so there is a direct synergy between the day job and the reserves role which in turn link back into my teaching role.

Rob is now enjoying his role as a lecturer, as well as overseeing the C (Kohima) Company. He said: “Leaving the regular army was a very difficult decision for me, but being a reservist has provided me with the best of both worlds.”