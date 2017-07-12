Sleaford MP backs fairer funding for Lincolnshire campaign

MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham Dr Caroline Johnson has today (Wednesday) welcomed the launch of a campaign for fairer funding for Lincolnshire, led by Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

The campaign pushes for recognition of alleged unfairness in current funding, which sees urban areas receive more funding per head despite the fact that service provision can cost more in rural areas.

Dr Johnson said: “Proper funding is essential to ensure that the people of Lincolnshire get the services they need and deserve. Our county is large and rural, so we need to make sure that our local government gets the money it needs to provide services like adult social care and road maintenance over a wide geographical area.

“I welcome Coun Hill’s efforts on this, and I will be doing what I can to help make the argument to central government about the need for fairer funding.”

Coun Hill commented: “We have already changed how we do things and made cuts to service budgets. In fact our annual spending has reduced by £288m since 2011, but I believe we’re now close to the absolute limit. Something has to change and we’re simply asking for a level playing field, for a fairer deal for Lincolnshire.”