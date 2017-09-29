Sleaford MP Caroline Johnson presses Secretary of State on fairer funding for Lincolnshire

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson called for a meeting with minister for local government to discuss a fairer funding deal for Lincolnshire councils.

Dr Johnson has written to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, to press for action over funding for Lincolnshire.

The Fairer Funding campaign by local council in the county pushes for recognition of the unfairness in current funding, which sees urban areas receive more money per head despite the fact that service provision costs more in rural areas. Dr Johnson is working closely in support of the campaign with the Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Martin Hill.

Dr Johnson said: “I look forward to meeting with the minister to put the case to him for fairness in the funding of our councils. We live in a large rural county, and proper funding is necessary to ensure that our council can provide services like adult social care and road maintenance over a wide geographical area.

“If we in Lincolnshire received the average funding per resident for council areas in England, our region would benefit from £116 million extra funding for services, every year. This is a matter of fairness, and I will continue doing whatever I can as a Lincolnshire MP to push for us to get the funding we deserve.”

In her letter send yesterday (Thursday) she said local government has delivered significant savings over the past 10 years while continuing with vital services, but she said: “There can be no doubt about the scale of the challenges facing local authorities in rural areas and without fundamental action these challenges will accelerate as the demand for services increases and the levels of funding reduces.”