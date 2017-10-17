Sleaford MP Dr Caroline Johnson presses Secretary of State on Fairer Funding for Lincolnshire

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson was among a deputation of Lincolnshire MPs that met last week with the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, to press for action over funding for local government and other agencies in Lincolnshire.

Caroline joined her fellow Lincolnshire MPs at a preliminary meeting with the minister in Parliament, in advance of the meeting she has organised with him, the Minister of State Marcus Jones, the Lincolnshire MPs and Coun Martin Hill this week.

The Fairer Funding campaign pushes for recognition of the unfairness in current funding, which sees urban areas receive more funding per head despite the fact that service provision is claimed to cost more in rural areas.

Dr Johnson is working closely in support of the campaign with Coun Martin Hill, the Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, and her fellow Lincolnshire MPs.

Dr Johnson said: “I am grateful to the minister for seeing us, and I look forward to meeting with him again to put the case to him in more detail for fairness in the funding of our councils. We live in a large rural county, and appropriate funding is necessary to ensure that our council can provide services like adult social care and road maintenance over a wide area.

“If we in Lincolnshire received the average funding per resident for council areas in England as a whole, our region would benefit from £116 million extra funding for services, every year. This is a matter of fairness, and I will continue doing whatever I can as a Lincolnshire MP to push for us to get the funding we deserve.”